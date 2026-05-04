Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Out At 11 AM, Download Link, Official Websites Here

Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The HPBOSE 12th 2026 results are set to be announced today, May 4, 2026 at 11 am for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check their scores and download their marksheets via NDTV board exam page at ndtv.com/education.results, on the official website of the board - hpbose.org and through DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Students can view their results instantly through NDTV's checker, bypassing heavy traffic on official portals.

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via NDTV?

Visit NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.

On the homepage, click on "Himachal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your Class 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Download HP Board 12th Result (Via NDTV)

Direct Link To Download HP Board 12th Result (Via Official Website)

Official Websites To Download

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via DigiLocker?