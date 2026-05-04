Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: 92.02% Students Pass, Check Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 today, May 4, at 11 AM via Press Conference. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations can now check their results by entering their roll number online. Total 92.02 percent students have passed this year's HPBOSE 12th result 2026. In addition to the result, the board will also publish key details such as the toppers list and overall pass percentage. The examinations were conducted between March 3 and April 1, 2026. Students facing website issues can alternatively access their results through NDTV Education Portal.

Download Link: HP Board 12th Result 2026 Direct Link

How to Check Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Result 2026 at NDTV?

Students can check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 at NDTV by following steps:

Go to the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026"

Scroll down and click on "Himachal Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026"

Enter your Roll Number and download your result

Steps to Check HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Online

Visit the official websites of HPBOSE at hpbose.org or hpbose.org/Result.aspx.

Navigate to the "Results" section available on the homepage.

Click on the link for HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter your roll number and required login details.

Submit the information to view your result on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future use.

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Result 2026: Login Details Required

Students need to enter their login credentials to download the HPBOSE Result 2026 for class 12th:

Roll Number

Password

Students are advised to download HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 for future academic and admission purposes