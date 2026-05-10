Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2026 Releasing Today At 10 AM, Check Official Websites Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 today, May 10 at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be able to check their scores online through NDTV Education Portal.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit cards ready to avoid last-minute hassle while checking their marks. HPBOSE 10th board exams were conducted from March 3 to April 5, 2026 and around 93,564 appeared for the exam.

Official Website to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026

Steps to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Via NDTV

Visit the NDTV Education result portal, ndtv.com/education/results.

Look for Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Results 2026 and click on the result out link.

Enter roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

Steps to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the official website, HPBOSE Result Portal

Click on the "HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026" link on the homepage

Enter the HPBOSE roll number in the login window

Click on the submit or view result button

The HPBOSE 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

While the online scorecard can be used for immediate reference, students should note that it is provisional in nature. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through the respective schools.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject marks, and result status. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authorities or HPBOSE officials.