'No One Thinks About Us': Rapido Driver's Emotional Reply Viral After Passenger Offers Soft Drink In Hot Weather

A heartwarming post detailing an interaction between a female passenger and a Rapido bike-taxi driver has gone viral on social media. Amidst extreme heat, the passenger offered her driver a cold drink at the end of the trip, evoking a deeply grateful response. The widely shared post has resonated deeply with social media users, who lauded the delivery and cab workers for enduring harsh weather conditions to provide important services.

"Rapido wale bhaiya and I were having a little chat on the way and he mentioned how unbearably hot it's been lately. When I got off, I told him to take care of himself, offered him the soft drink I had with me, and asked him to stay hydrated," the user wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The driver grew emotional after receiving the beverage and told the passenger that not many people think about individuals like him.

"He got a little emotional and said, “humare baare mein toh kaun hi sochta hai” (no one really thinks about us). I often think about how the smallest gestures of kindness go such a long way," the passenger said, adding: "It just made me realise that the world would be such a better place if we were a little kinder to people more often."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As the post gained traction, social media users appreciated the passenger for looking after the driver, while others highlighted how the gig workers labouring under tough conditions are often forgotten by society.

"Humanity isn't dead," said one user, while another added: "I always order 7 diet Cokes and give one chilled can back to the delivery executive."

A third commented: "Being kind to other people has become an underrated trait these days. You did well."

A fourth said: