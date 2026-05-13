Indian Woman Says She Was Denied Boarding In Laos Over $400 Cash Requirement: "Traumatising"

Indian content creator Annapurna has gone viral after sharing a distressing travel experience at Luang Prabang airport in Laos, where she claimed she was denied boarding on a Vietnam Airlines flight to Cambodia for not carrying $400 in cash, despite presenting digital proof of funds.

In a video posted on Instagram, Annapurna described the incident as one of the most traumatic experiences she had faced while travelling. She said airline staff refused to let her board unless she could physically show cash, even though she provided bank statements, travel history, and evidence of sufficient funds.

According to Annapurna, she had entered Cambodia from Bangkok just two weeks earlier without encountering any such requirement. At the time, she was able to pay for her visa on arrival using a card. However, while attempting to return to Cambodia from Laos, she alleged that officials insisted on proof of cash holdings instead of accepting digital financial documents.

The solo traveller said the experience felt humiliating and advised Indian tourists travelling across Southeast Asia to carry physical cash to avoid similar situations. She also alleged that airline staff failed to provide any official documentation for the rule when she asked for clarification.

"Please carry some cash just to prove that you're a tourist and not some illegal person, which is humiliating," she said.

"The worse, traumatising experience I had at an airport," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Annapurna further claimed she faced similar scrutiny while entering Laos from Cambodia through a land border crossing. According to her, authorities demanded proof of a return flight ticket because they suspected she might attempt to stay in the country illegally for work.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Annapurna confirmed that she eventually managed to return safely to Cambodia and thanked followers for their support.

The video sparked widespread reactions online, with several users sharing similar experiences of heightened scrutiny during travel in parts of Southeast Asia. The incident has renewed discussion around discretionary enforcement of financial proof requirements for Indian passport holders, with many travellers now advising tourists to carry some amount of physical US currency even when they have sufficient digital funds.

One user wrote, "Indian passport holders are treated like this in many places unfortunately. It's really sad to hear what happened with you. Similar things have happened with us too. It's honestly better to avoid these kinds of airports and airlines because situations can get much worse there are many airports & airlines who are famous for this kind of behaviour so before travelling always check the history of the airport & airline."

Another commented, "I agree! Same thing happened with me. I was flying from Bangkok to Cambodia & I was asked to show $800 in cash. Apparently, I was made to stand on the side & the airline staff asked another Chinese tourist if they had cash! And they did nottt - they said it's okay & let them go."