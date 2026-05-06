Indian Man Delivers Wedding Invitation Card To Foreign Tourists Through Moving Car, Video Viral

A group of Italian tourists experienced the heartwarming essence of Indian hospitality when a chance road encounter turned into an invitation to a wedding. While on a safari, the tourists passed a decorated car, only for the groom to later pull alongside them, beaming with joy and extending a personal invitation to his wedding. In a now-viral Instagram video, shared by Bologna-based Mirela Cristina Murariu, the spontaneous moment of warmth highlighted the welcoming nature of Indian people, where the tourists became the unexpected "guests of honour" amidst the bustling, dusty roads of the safari.

"Sometimes all it takes is a honk to change the plans of the day or of life. During our safari trip, wind in our hair, dust, and adrenaline, we passed a very special car. A few kilometres later, that same car honked and pulled up alongside us: the groom himself appeared from the window, with the biggest smile in the world, extending us an invitation to his wedding," Murariu captioned the video.

Describing the experience as pure and overwhelming, Murariu highlighted that India, as a place, is not just visited but lived through these small interactions.

"No formalities, no barriers. Just the overwhelming, pure, and disarming hospitality of the Indian people. We set out as tourists, and found ourselves "guests of honour" thanks to a chance encounter on the road. India isn't visited, it's lived. And today it taught us that friendship can be born anywhere, even amidst the roaring engines and chaos of a road leading to the jungle."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over one million views and hundreds of comments as social media users urged the Italian group to attend the 'big fat Indian wedding'.

"Welcome to India. This is true Indian hospitality," said one user, while another added: "Only in India this can happen. This is Indian hospitality."

A third commented: "By looking at the wedding card, it's a big fat Indian wedding. You should attend it. You won't regret it."