"May Be You See One Side Online": Injured Foreigner Praises Kindness Of Kerala Locals

A foreign traveller's recent experience in India has drawn attention online after he shared how strangers came forward to help him when he injured his leg. The video, posted by content creator Jack Heaton, has gone viral on social media.

The traveller, who is currently visiting India, said that his experience in the country does not match the negative image he had seen online before his arrival. In his video, he spoke about how local people supported him immediately after he fell and also helped him during his daily activities while he was travelling in Kerala.

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Heaton described an incident where he injured himself after falling while walking on the street. He explained that he was quickly assisted by local residents who helped him without hesitation.

He stated that he did not understand what he was doing wrong, as his experience of India was very different from what he had seen online. He further said that while walking down the street, he fell and injured his leg.

He added that two people quickly came to help him, took him into their home, bandaged his wound, and did not ask for anything in return.

The video highlighted his stay in Kerala, where he experienced kindness from local people. His account shows how strangers stepped in to help him during a difficult moment, leaving a strong impression on his journey in the country.

