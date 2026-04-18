Foreigner Amazed By Indian Hospitality After Local Man Invites Him For Buttermilk, Video Viral

A British traveller named Duncan Evans has caught social media's attention after he experienced India's legendary hospitality. While cycling through a rural field, Evans was stopped by a local man who, concerned by the heat, insisted he come home for a glass of refreshing buttermilk. Evans shared the encounter on Instagram with the caption, "I met the kindest man cycling through India," where it quickly went viral, highlighting the welcoming spirit of Indians.

"Come to my home, drink buttermilk," the Indian man told Evans, who replied: "Now? Let's go now. We are off to get some buttermilk."

The elderly uncle ushered Evans into his home and offered him a place to sit on the khaat (traditional handwoven bed). Afterwards, he brought a jug full of buttermilk and handed it over to Evans, who described the taste as 'very good'.

"When you come to these little towns, it's amazing the people that you meet. Very hospitable. He invited me in for buttermilk, and it was tasty," said Evans.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'That's India For You'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 9.2 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users highlighted that no one was better at hospitality than Indians.

"That was the best option he gave you to drink. Not tea, because buttermilk has a cooling effect on the body during summer," said one user, while another added: "It's in our roots. Love, warmth, and a big heart. That's India for you."

A third commented: "If someone noticed, he is himself seated on the lower part of the khat and made him sit on the upper portion. It matters a lot. It shows the genuine respect."

A fourth said: "Anyone asking whether he'd do the same with Indians has obviously never experienced what village life is actually like."