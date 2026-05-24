Foreigner Says Indian Hospitality Is "Next Level" After Experiencing Kindness Across The Country

Many foreigners speak about India's warm and welcoming culture, but one woman said she truly understood it only after experiencing it herself. Liz recently shared her thoughts online about how people in India made her feel cared for in everyday situations, and her post is now winning hearts on social media.

Liz said Indian hospitality is on another level and added that she had often heard people talking about it before visiting the country. However, she said she did not fully understand it until she experienced it personally.

Sharing examples from her daily life, Liz said that whenever she visits someone's house, people immediately offer her snacks or tea. She also mentioned her experience while travelling on trains, saying that passengers often start sharing food with her during the journey.

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According to Liz, the kindness is not limited to food or greetings. She said that if she looks slightly uncomfortable or upset, someone quickly comes forward to help her.

Social Media Reaction

Her post has resonated with many social media users, with several people agreeing that such gestures are common in India and reflect the country's culture of treating guests with warmth and care.

One user commented, "That's India."

Another user noted, "Yeah, this is India's culture."

"This is how we are," added a third user.