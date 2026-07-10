Global Engineering Degree Without Leaving India? Explore These Foreign Universities

Students aspiring to earn an international engineering degree no longer have to move abroad. Several globally recognised universities have established or announced branch campuses in India with the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2023. These institutions are offering engineering and technology programmes that provide international curricula and globally recognised qualifications within the country. The initiative enables students to pursue higher education at foreign universities while avoiding the additional costs associated with overseas education, including travel, accommodation, and visa expenses.

The campuses are primarily offering programmes in high-demand fields such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Software Engineering, and Cyber Security.

Foreign Universities in India Offering Engineering and Technology Programmes

Several international universities have started offering engineering-related courses through their Indian campuses.

The University of Southampton in Gurugram offers undergraduate programmes in Software Engineering and Computer Science, along with a postgraduate course in Data Science.

The University of Wollongong (UOW India) and Deakin University, both located in GIFT City, Gujarat, offer specialised master's programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security.

Students can also explore programmes offered by the University of York in Mumbai, including Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. The Illinois Institute of Technology has introduced undergraduate and postgraduate Computer Science and Engineering programmes in Mumbai.

Other institutions such as the University of Liverpool in Bengaluru, Victoria University in Gurugram and the University of Bristol in Mumbai are also offering technology-focused undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Computer Science, Information Technology and Data Science.

Why Foreign Universities Are Expanding Engineering Education in India?

India has one of the largest engineering education ecosystems in the world, with lakhs of students seeking admission to engineering programmes every year. The growing demand for quality technical education has encouraged leading international universities to establish campuses in India.

The UGC's 2023 regulations have further facilitated this expansion by allowing eligible foreign universities to set up physical campuses in the country. These institutions aim to provide globally aligned education, research opportunities and industry-oriented learning without requiring students to relocate abroad.

In addition, students benefit from international teaching standards while remaining closer to home and reducing the overall cost of higher education.

Advantages of Studying at a Foreign University Campus in India

Studying at a foreign university campus in India allows students to earn an internationally recognised degree while significantly reducing the cost of education compared to studying overseas. Students can avoid relocation expenses and visa-related formalities without compromising on academic quality.

These universities emphasise practical learning, research, industry collaborations and globally relevant curricula. Most programmes are designed to prepare graduates for careers in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

As more international institutions establish campuses across India, students now have greater access to global engineering education within the country. Prospective applicants should compare course offerings, eligibility requirements, programme fees, and career opportunities before selecting a university that aligns with their academic and professional goals.