Indian Man Looking For Water In Japan Receives Lunch, Hospitality From Local Couple

A simple request for water during a hike in Japan turned into a memorable experience for an Indian traveller after a local elderly couple welcomed him with kindness and even invited him to lunch at their home. Aditya Parkhi shared the experience in a video posted on Instagram. In the clip, he explained that he was hiking on a mountain in Amami, a village in Japan, when he ran out of water. Looking for help, he went to a nearby house and asked if there was a cafe where he could buy some water. Parkhi said that he was in Amami for a mountain hike and had run out of water during the journey, so he went to a house and asked for help.

The clip was shared with the caption, "I just asked for water."

As he spoke to an elderly man outside the house, he politely asked if there was a cafe nearby where he could buy water. The man asked if he was looking for water and then offered him juice instead. Parkhi said juice was fine and thanked him several times.

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The conversation soon became friendly. The elderly man asked Parkhi whether he used Japanese at work. In response, Parkhi said that he worked in a computer-related field, had studied IT and was involved in IT work.

An elderly woman then joined the conversation and spoke about Indian food. She said that she had eaten curry before and liked it. When Parkhi asked if she had tried biryani, the woman replied that she had eaten biryani and found it tasty.

According to the text in the video, the couple insisted that Parkhi stay for lunch and prepared a herbal veg naan for him.

The interaction also included a light-hearted exchange. The elderly woman commented that Parkhi had a long nose. Laughing, he asked if his nose was really long. The elderly man then joked that his height was big and his nose was also big. The woman further complimented him, saying he was handsome, smart and therefore popular. Parkhi laughed and agreed.

Before he left, the elderly woman advised him to take care and be careful. Parkhi thanked her for her kindness.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the couple for their heartwarming gesture. One user commented, "Japanese culture is truly amazing, and their hospitality is equally impressive."

Another user noted, "This is so sweet."

"People from Japan are very kind and polite," added a third user.