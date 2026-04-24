Foreign Woman Traveller Lists 10 Things She Did Not Expect In India

A foreign woman traveller has caught social media's attention after sharing a list of things that surprised her during her India journey. In an Instagram post titled, '10 things I did not expect from India', the user named Mia described her journey of falling in love with the country. She also raved about the surprisingly smooth transport and the ease of connecting with locals, thanks to the impressive level of English fluency among other things.

"I am in Goa in this video, just finished a yoga class so this was appropriate for a beachside, yoga, tourist spot," Mia captioned the video.

Here Are The 10 Things Listed By Mia: