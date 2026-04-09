"Not Credible": Israel Questions Pakistan's 'Mediator' Role In US-Iran Talks

Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has cast doubts on Pakistan's 'mediator' role in the ongoing ceasefire talks between Iran and the United States, saying Tel Aviv does not view Islamabad as a "credible player". The Israeli envoy said Washington has its own reasons for using the "services" of Islamabad but asserted Tel Aviv's objective is to achieve a situation without "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure" in Southern Lebanon.

"We don't see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons," Azar said while talking to the news agency ANI.

The remarks came before US-Iranian direct talks on April 11, for which US Vice President JD Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad.

He drew parallels between the Pakistan-brokered US-Iran ceasefire and when Team Trump worked with "problematic states like Qatar and Turkey" to broker agreements for a truce in Gaza, including with Hamas.

"For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see," he said. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistan's role as a mediator, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said, "We don't see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons. We have seen in… pic.twitter.com/UErWPsTzzH — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026

On Lebanon

Azar differentiated between its conflict with Hezbollah and Iran, showing extensive support for a temporary ceasefire with Tehran, while reaffirming Tel Aviv's goal in southern Lebanon.

"It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran. When it comes to Lebanon, as I said, we have to achieve a situation in which southern Lebanon will be cleaned from Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. That's the responsibility of the Lebanese government. When it comes to Iran, we hope that this negotiation will lead to the conditions that are part of the 15-point plan," he said.

The Israeli envoy said Tel Aviv has the right to defend itself on its northern border from the attacks of Hezbollah.

"In the last few hours, the Israeli air force has conducted a massive operation. We removed more than 250 Hezbollah terrorists all around Lebanon. We are very clear that the terms of the ceasefire that were put forward last year have to be retained. We can't agree to the presence of Hezbollah south of the Litani. They have to be disarmed. And we expect the Lebanese government to play a much more significant role, not just by talking but also by removing the capabilities of Hezbollah so we can be sure that our communities in the north won't be attacked again," he added.

On US-Iran Ceasefire

Speaking about the ceasefire with Iran, Reuven Azar hoped that the negotiations would result in the "removal of two existential threats" that he said are Iran's nuclear programme and ballistic missile production.

"We officially declared that we support this ceasefire, and there are going to be negotiations led by the United States. I think it's a great sign," he said.

Situation In Iran

This comes after Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire in the region between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities for two weeks, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also stated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire.