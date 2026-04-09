Andhra Endowment Officer Arrested, Assets Worth Crores Found

In a major anti-corruption drive, the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Endowment Department Assistant Commissioner Kalingiri Santhi in a disproportionate assets case after simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on April 7.

Acting on what officials described as "credible information" that Santhi had collected wealth beyond her known sources of income, AP ACB sleuths of the Vijayawada Range registered a case and launched coordinated searches at four premises across the state, including her residence, a garment shop belonging to her mother and the residence of her sister. Searches were also carried out at another property in Visakhapatnam.

During the raids, investigators seized several incriminating documents and unearthed a sizeable amount of details of assets allegedly linked to the officer. ACB officials unearthed details related to a residential flat in Visakhapatnam, a G+2 building in Vinayawada, nearly 770 grams of gold jewellery, close to 3 kilograms of silver articles, cash amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh and bank deposits of around Rs 3 lakh. Officials also found a Volkswagen Polo car, a motorcycle, electronic gadgets and other valuable items.

Santhi, who was recruited through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2020, had served in both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. According to officials, she remained under suspension from July 2024 to March 2026 and was awaiting a fresh posting at the time of the raids.

The ACB booked the corrupt officer under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with public servants found in possession of assets disproportionate to their lawful income. After her arrest, Santhi was produced before the Special Court for ACB Cases in Vijayawada, which remanded her to judicial custody till April 21. She was later shifted to the district jail.

Further searches and valuation of the seized assets are still underway, and ACB officials indicated that the total value may increase as the investigation progresses