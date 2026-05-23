Land, Gold, Cars: Raids Reveal Telangana Deputy Collector's Illegal Assets

Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed disproportionate assets worth several crores owned by the Deputy Collector of Telangana. These included 19 plots, gold, cash and cars.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked Deputy Collector Marri Vamshi Mohan in a disproportionate assets case after the raids at multiple locations, with properties worth Rs 6.22 crore attached. However, the property's actual market value is believed to exceed Rs 50 crore.

During the searched, Mohan's ownership of 19 open plots, officially valued at nearly Rs 4.46 crore, came to light. Officials believe the actual market value could be much higher, considering current land prices around Hyderabad.

ACB teams conducted searches at Mohan's office, residence and properties linked to his relatives and associates across 13 locations.

Apart from the plots, officials found:

* An independent house and two flats worth about Rs 1.12 crore

* A farmhouse in Ibrahimpatnam

* Cash and bank deposits worth over Rs 22 lakh

* Gold ornaments weighing 122 grams

* Two cars, including a Toyota Innova Crysta and a Kia vehicle

The agency also identified a suspicious land purchase of 8 acres in Rangareddy district, allegedly linked to the officer's family.

ACB said the officer had allegedly acquired assets through “corrupt practices and dubious means.” Officials added that more assets may surface as the investigation continues.

The officer was arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Hyderabad.