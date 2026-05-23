Telangana Woman Found Dead, Husband Accused Of Murder For 1 Crore Insurance

A 28-year-old woman's death in Telangana's Khammam district, initially believed to be suicide, is now being investigated as a possible murder, with her family claiming she was killed for a Rs 1 crore insurance payout.

Guguloth Meenakshi was found hanging at her house on Friday, but suspicions grew after relatives accused her husband, Shivaji, of orchestrating her death to clear mounting debts using the insurance money.

The alleged accused, Shivaji, an electrical contractor, has been detained for questioning. According to Meenakshi's relatives, he was under severe financial strain, including a house loan of nearly Rs 80 lakh.

They alleged that Meenakshi had an insurance policy worth around Rs 1 crore and claimed Shivaji often threatened her, saying the loan burden would be cleared if she died.

These allegations have raised serious concerns about financial motives behind her death, prompting police to examine insurance documents and financial records as part of the probe.

Death Initially Reported As Suicide

While the case initially appeared to be a suicide, injury marks on her body and her family's allegations raised doubts about the circumstances of her death, prompting a detailed investigation.

Officials are now probing whether she was murdered before being hanged to make it look like suicide.

Meanwhile, the case took a turn after a disturbing video surfaced following her death. The clip allegedly shows Shivaji tying Meenakshi's hands, beating her with a belt, pulling her hair, and attacking her while she screams in pain. Their child can also be heard crying in the background.

According to police, the video was recorded earlier by one of Meenakshi's relatives but was not made public at the time, as elders had arranged a compromise between the couple.

The couple had been married for around 14 years and had two sons. Thirumalayapalem Police Station Inspector V Srinivas said the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being examined. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and cruelty.