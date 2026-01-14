'Ketamine Queen' Jailed For 15 Years For Selling Drugs To Matthew Perry

A dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" who sold the drugs that killed "Friends" star Matthew Perry was jailed for 15 years by a California court on Wednesday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, was one of five people charged over the death of the beloved Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

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