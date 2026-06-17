Watch: Arbaaz Khan Startled As Man Forces Into His Car At Kolkata Event

Arbaaz Khan's visit to Kolkata ended on a dramatic note after an alleged security breach caught everyone by surprise. A video now circulating on social media shows the actor dealing with an unexpected situation when a man reportedly forced his way into the actor's vehicle.

Security Team Acts Swiftly

Several clips circulating online show Arbaaz heading towards his vehicle while accompanied by security personnel. Moments later, a man is seen being pulled out of the car after allegedly entering it without permission, leaving those present visibly shocked.

The unexpected breach triggered a brief commotion at the venue, with attendees gathering around the area to see what had happened. Videos from the scene suggest that Arbaaz appeared startled by the incident as his security team worked to restore order.

Sshura Khan Slams Trolls

The incident comes shortly after Arbaaz and his wife, Sshura Khan, made headlines for a light-hearted exchange on social media.

During an online question-and-answer session, Sshura responded to a troll who appeared to mock her marriage to Arbaaz over their age difference.

The user asked, "R u happy with old man," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Rather than reacting negatively, Sshura chose humour, replying, "Are you for real? He's not an old man, he's a limited-edition vintage model."

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met while working on the film Patna Shukla. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in 2025.

Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. The former couple separated in 2017 and continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

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