Troll Calls Arbaaz Khan 'Old Man', Wife Sshura Hits Back With 'Vintage Model' Remark

Sshura Khan recently responded to a social media comment targeting her marriage to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, choosing humour over confrontation. During an online Q&A session with her followers, a user appeared to take a swipe at the couple's age gap, asking whether she was happy with an "old man." Instead of reacting sharply, Sshura handled the remark with wit, delivering a light-hearted response.

Sshura, who welcomed her first child with Arbaaz last year, is known for occasionally interacting with fans on social media. Her reply to the comment has since drawn attention for its calm and composed tone.

The user asked Sshura, "Are you happy with the old man?" along with a laughing emoticon. To this, Sshura replied, "Are you for real? He's not an old man; he's a limited-edition vintage model." Take a look at the post here:

According to reports, Arbaaz and Sshura fell in love on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for the lead actress Raveena Tandon.



Arbaaz married Sshura in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2023. They welcomed a baby girl on October 5, 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter's name in a joint Instagram post, naming her Sipaara Khan.

This marks Arbaaz Khan's second time embracing fatherhood. He was previously married to actor Malaika Arora for 20 years before they divorced in 2019. The former couple share a son, Arhaan Khan.



Also Read: Arbaaz Khan Shares First Date Pic With Wife Sshura On Her Birthday: "Every Day With You Is A Blessing"