Arbaaz Khan Shares Salim Khan Health Update: 'Dad Better Now, To Leave Hospital Soon'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's health is "improving" and he will be discharged from the hospital soon, according to his son and actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Salim Khan has been under treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for almost a month.

"He's better now, he's improving," Arbaaz Khan told reporters on Wednesday night as he was exiting an iftar party in Mumbai.

Asked about Salim Khan's discharge from the hospital, Arbaaz Khan simply said, "Soon."

Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17 following a minimal brain haemorrhage. The legendary film writer, known for penning some of the most iconic Hindi films such as Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Don, and Mr India with former partner Javed Akhtar, underwent a minor procedure last month.

At the time, Salim Khan was "stable" but under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

The day Salim Khan had the procedure, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the screenwriter, had issued a statement saying that no further medical bulletins will be issued about the health condition of the veteran screenwriter as per the wishes of his family.

Arbaaz Khan's comments on Salim Khan's health are the first official statement from the family. Since Salim Khan's hospitalisation, no member of the Khan family had spoken to the media about his condition or shared a post on social media. The family members and several industry colleagues had visited Salim Khan when he was taken to the hospital.

Actors Aamir Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Daisy Shah had spoken about Salim Khan's health in public, saying the writer is doing well.

