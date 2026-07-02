Vijay Moves Supreme Court Against Cow Slaughter Ban, Sparks Political Row

The Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state, triggering a political row.

The TVK government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court's May 27 order, contending that it is contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958. The state has argued that while the law permits the slaughter of cows above 10 years of age that are certified as unfit for work and breeding, the High Court imposed an absolute prohibition that goes beyond the statute.

The government has further argued that the original petition before the High Court sought only to prevent slaughter in public places during Bakrid in Coimbatore. Instead, it said the court granted much wider relief by directing a blanket ban on cow slaughter across Tamil Nadu, even though no such relief had been sought.

In its order, the Division Bench directed the State to "ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day".

The judgment has practical implications beyond Bakrid. Traditionally, Muslims perform animal sacrifice during Bakrid at private premises and religious congregations in accordance with local regulations, while several Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu also conduct ritual animal sacrifices during annual festivals. Community leaders argue that confining such sacrifices only to licensed slaughterhouses is impractical, as many facilities lack the capacity to handle festival demand.

The opposition accused the TVK of delaying its response.

"Using slaughterhouses for religious occasions won't work, as they are already running short of space, and this practice of slaughter at these congregations is legally permitted as a religious tradition. Not just Muslims, now even Hindus can't offer any sacrifices at temples. Why change this?" DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV.

"No one slaughters milking cows, as it's economically bad, and no one kills calves. This order bans slaughter of bulls, oxen and buffalo too," he added.

MMK president MH Jawahirullah described the judgment as "painful" and a harsh interference in religious practices. He argued that the order violates Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the freedom to profess and practise religion.

The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that existing laws, including the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act and other regulations governing slaughterhouses, already regulate where and under what conditions animals may be slaughtered but do not impose a total prohibition. It has argued that the High Court's order amounts to judicial legislation by replacing the statutory framework with a blanket ban.

Responding to criticism over delay, a TVK source argued, "We needed time to consult legal experts."