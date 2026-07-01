Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's <i>Alpha</i> Collects Rs 1.75 Crore In Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, officially opened on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 3.

With ticket sales now underway, early trade predictions suggest the action entertainer is set for a steady start at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV that Alpha has collected Rs 1.75 crore through advance bookings so far.

He added, "The film should earn more than Rs 5 crore on Day 1. If the word of mouth is good, it could collect around Rs 15 crore over its first weekend."

The film is set to release alongside Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. Sharing his views on the competition, Ramesh Bala said, "Alpha shouldn't face any issue," adding that the two films belong to very different genres and cater to different audiences.

Huma Qureshi On Alpha Vs Baby Do Die Do

Asked by NDTV whether she sees the Baby Do Die Do-Alpha clash as a "women-first Friday", Huma didn't hesitate.

"I think it's a great time for female content," she said.

"I think there's space for more than one film to compete on the same day and still perform well. Why should only two boy films compete?" she said.

"Having said that, we are a very small film, very independently produced, and, you know, we just need a little bit of space," she added.

The two releases could not be more different. Baby Do Die Do is an independent production under the newly launched Saleem Siblings banner, while Alpha is a Yash Raj Films venture and the first female‑led instalment in the studio's blockbuster YRF Spy Universe. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action entertainer ranks among the studio's biggest releases this year.

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