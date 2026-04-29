BJP Slams Trinamool's 'Diamond Harbour Model', Says Symbol 'Taped' At Booths

The Trinamool has been accused of a major election malpractice in the stronghold of Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as Bengal votes in the second phase of the crucial assembly elections. The BJP has alleged that the button to vote for the BJP has been taped in several polling booths in Falta in the Diamond Harbour area.

The Trinamool has denied the charge, calling it a failure of the Election Commission and police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who had earlier been accused by the party of threatening their candidate.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's media in-charge, has demanded repolling in all affected booths in Falta where such election frauds have occurred.

"In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called "Diamond Harbour Model," the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat," the BJP leader said in a post.

"My question is for the last few days, Ajay Pal Sharma is roaming around terrorizing people in Falta and my candidate and his family members. The CRPF DG, Mr Singh, is right now in Diamond Harbour. The entire thing is under the purview of election commissiom. What are they doing? Rather than tweeting, Amit Malviya should complain to his bosses to immediately sack Gyanesh Kumar, Ajay Pal Sharma should placed on suspension because they have not been able to deliver what BJP wanted. What are we supposed to do if there is EVM tampering? It is not under our purview? We are not doing it. What is the EC doing? We are complaining to the appropriate authority, they should do the same thing. They are crying wolf because they are losing after throwing their entire might at Bengal and mamata Banerjee miserably," said Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta.

The state's election chief Manoj Agarwal has said that prompt action is being taken whenever a problem is being reported from anywhere in the state.



