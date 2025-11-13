World Diabetes Day: High Blood Sugar Can Be The Underlying Cause For Heart Disease, Know How

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14, which aims to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Diabetes is a condition wherein the body doesn't produce enough insulin or cannot use insulin effectively. This increases your blood sugar levels, also known as hyperglycaemia. According to the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas (2025), 11.1% - or 1 in 9 - of the adult population (20-79 years), is living with diabetes.

The report also suggests that 4 in 10 people are unaware that they suffer from diabetes. Further projections state that, 1 in 8 adults, approximately 853 million, will be living with diabetes in 2050.

Impact Of Diabetes On Overall Health

Diabetes is not just elevated blood sugar level, it impacts your overall health and well-being. From your eyes to your nerves, kidneys, heart and others, high blood sugar levels can affect different parts of the body. In severe cases, diabetes can lead to kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, diabetic neuropathy, stroke, and diabetic retinopathy, among others. Hence, it is extremely crucial that you take necessary steps that can help manage blood sugar levels.

How Diabetes Can Lead To Heart Disease

Damage to Blood Vessels and Nerves

High blood sugar levels tend to damage the lining of blood vessels and the nerves, which control the heart. The damage causes narrowing and stiffening of arteries, also known as atherosclerosis. This impairs blood flow and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. When oxygen and nutrients don't get delivered to the heart, it can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Plaque Formation and Cholesterol Imbalance

High blood glucose leads to the formation of plaque deposits inside arteries. Diabetes is often linked to increased levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, alongside low HDL (good cholesterol). This leads to atherosclerosis by allowing fatty deposits to build up on artery walls, further restricting blood flow to the heart. The plaque buildup increases the chances of blood clots that can block coronary arteries and cause heart attacks.

Higher Risk Of Heart Attacks, Stroke, And Heart Failure

People with diabetes have a significantly higher risk of developing heart attacks, stroke and other cardiovascular disease. Studies find that people with diabetes have a significantly higher risk for cardiovascular disease than others; nearly 10% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, 53% higher risk of heart attack, 58% higher risk of stroke, and 12% higher risk of heart failure.

Insulin Resistance and Metabolic Dysfunction

In people with type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance causes the body to inadequately use insulin, which raises blood sugar levels. This tends to weaken blood vessels and disrupt cardiac metabolism, leading to changes in how the heart muscle uses glucose. These metabolic changes impair the heart's efficiency and can lead to diabetic cardiomyopathy, which is a structural and functional heart muscle disorder.

Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

When you have high blood sugar levels persistently, it can cause chronic low-grade inflammation and oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system. This leads to endothelial dysfunction, where the blood vessel lining fails to function properly and becomes more prone to inflammation, clotting, and narrowing. Oxidative stress also affects functioning of heart cells, thereby reducing cardiac efficiency and contributing to heart disease.

Cardiac Autonomic Neuropathy

This is a serious complication of diabetes, which can damage the autonomic nerves that regulate heart rate and blood vessel function, causing autonomic neuropathy. This disrupts the normal regulation of heart rate and blood pressure, making the heart prone to arrhythmias and other cardiovascular complications. This nerve damage further impairs cardiac function and increases the risk of severe heart conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.