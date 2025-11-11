New Experimental Drug Enlicitide May Cut "Bad" Cholesterol By Up To 60%

High levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), popularly known as "bad" cholesterol, remain one of the chief modifiable risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) worldwide. While statins and other lipid-lowering therapies have transformed care, many patients still fail to reach guideline-recommended LDL-C targets, and injectable therapies such as PCSK9 inhibitors face issues of cost, convenience and access. A major breakthrough may now be on the horizon. The investigational daily oral pill enlicitide, belonging to the PCSK9-inhibitor class, has been shown in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (CORALreef Lipids) to reduce LDL-C by around 55.8% at 24 weeks, and up to 59.7% in post-hoc analysis, compared with placebo.

For patients and physicians globally, especially in India where cardiovascular disease burdens are large and access to injectables remains challenging, this development opens up hope of a potent, convenient and scalable therapy. But as with every emerging treatment, questions of long-term safety, cardiovascular outcomes, cost and real-world fit must be addressed.

Why A New Pill Was Needed: Statins Vs Enlicitide

Statins remain first-line therapy for elevated LDL-C and have robust evidence for reducing cardiovascular events. However, many patients either cannot tolerate high-intensity statins or still have residual elevated LDL. Injectable PCSK9 inhibitors (monoclonal antibodies) address this gap and reduce LDL by up to around 70% but are costly, require injections and have uptake limits. The launch of an oral PCSK9 inhibitor could democratise access to potent LDL-C lowering. According to trial data, enlicitide may match the LDL-C reductions of injectables while offering convenience and possibly broader access.

New Hope Beyond Statins: Key Trial Data For Enlicitide

In the CORALreef Lipids Phase 3 trial, 2,912 adults at risk of or with established ASCVD, and already on background lipid-lowering therapy or statin-intolerant, were randomised to daily oral enlicitide (20 mg) or placebo. At 24 weeks, the primary analysis showed a mean LDL-C reduction of 55.8% compared with. A post-hoc reanalysis estimated a 59.7% reduction. The new drug's safety profile was comparable to placebo, meaning that there were no major safety signals throughout the trial, and discontinuation due to adverse events was low.

Enlicitide Implications: What Does This Mean Clinically?

These reductions are highly significant, and the results of the trial indicate that oral consumption of enlicitide could:

Improve patient adherence (no injections needed, so easier to follow the drug protocol)

Expand access especially in resource-limited settings

Offer alternative for statin-intolerant or statin-resistant patients

From an Indian perspective, where ASCVD burden is high and access to high-cost therapies is limited, this pill may offer a scalable strategy alongside diet, exercise and established statins or ezetimibe.

Enlicitide Caveats: Unanswered Questions To Be Mindful Of

While the LDL-C results are compelling, several key issues remain:

Cardiovascular outcomes: Does enlicitide translate into fewer heart attacks, strokes, deaths? Trial data so far is surrogate (LDL-C reduction) not clinical endpoints.

Does enlicitide translate into fewer heart attacks, strokes, deaths? Trial data so far is surrogate (LDL-C reduction) not clinical endpoints. Long-term safety: Although 24-week and one-year safety appears favourable, longer-term data is still pending.

Although 24-week and one-year safety appears favourable, longer-term data is still pending. Approval and cost: Enlicitide remains investigational as a drug and is not available beyond trials for regular use. Regulatory approvals (e.g., FDA) will involve scrutiny of full data. Accessibility and cost in Indian context will determine its real-world utility.

Enlicitide remains investigational as a drug and is not available beyond trials for regular use. Regulatory approvals (e.g., FDA) will involve scrutiny of full data. Accessibility and cost in Indian context will determine its real-world utility. Patient selection and combination therapy: How will enlicitide integrate with existing statins, ezetimibe, lifestyle change? Guidelines will need update.

How will enlicitide integrate with existing statins, ezetimibe, lifestyle change? Guidelines will need update. Sub-group efficacy: Will results hold across ethnicities, comorbidities (diabetes, chronic kidney disease), and specifically the Indian population? India-specific data will matter.

The investigational pill enlicitide represents a potentially transformative advance in lipid-lowering therapy. For patients whose LDL results remain stubbornly high despite statins, or who cannot tolerate injections, it promises a potent, easy-to-take option that could change practice. Yet medicine demands caution.

While LDL-C reductions are impressive, the ultimate goal remains fewer heart attacks and strokes, better survival and safer long-term use. For Indian physicians and patients facing a heavy cardiovascular burden, the arrival of an effective oral PCSK9 inhibitor could be a game-changer, but real-world access, guideline integration and cost will determine whether that promise becomes practice. In the meantime, statins, lifestyle change, diet and regular monitoring remain cornerstones of care, with enlicitide potentially expanding the toolkit rather than replacing existing therapies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.