Doctor Says Brain May Stay Active After Heart Stops, Study Finds

A new study has suggested that the human brain may remain active for a short time after the heart has stopped beating, raising fresh questions about what happens in the moments after death, according to New York Post.

The research, published in the journal Resuscitation, was led by Dr Sam Parnia of NYU Langone Medical Center. His team examined 53 patients who survived cardiac arrest across 25 hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. Doctors have long believed that the brain begins to suffer permanent damage within about 10 minutes due to a lack of oxygen. However, the study found signs of brain activity during resuscitation efforts, sometimes up to an hour after the heart had stopped.

Around 40% of the patients reported having memories or conscious thoughts during the time they were clinically dead. Some said they could recall events happening in the room, including conversations among medical staff, as per the NYPost.

Brain scans showed spikes in different types of brain waves linked to thinking and awareness. These patterns were detected between 35 and 60 minutes after cardiac arrest in some cases.

"We were not only able to show the markers of lucid consciousness - we were also able to show that these experiences are unique and universal," he said. "They're different from dreams, illusions and delusions." This didn't seem to jibe with doctor's methods of declaring a patient dead when their ticker stopped.

Dr Parnia said the findings suggest the brain may be more resilient than previously believed. He added that the research could help improve CPR methods and the treatment of brain injuries caused by cardiac arrest. The study has sparked debate among experts about how and when consciousness truly ends.