Businessman Suffers Cardiac Arrest In Kota Jewellery Shop, Owner's Son Revives Him With CPR

In a dramatic moment at Vardhman Jewellers in Kota's Rampura Bazaar, a 60-year-old gemstone trader from Jaipur collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest while seated at the counter on December 11. The sudden incident sparked panic as staff and customers rushed to help. CCTV footage shows Rajkumar struggling to breathe before slumping unconscious to the floor, with chaos unfolding around him.

Amid the panic, Varun Jain (37), son of shop owner Vimal Kumar Jain, quickly stepped in. Despite lacking formal CPR training, Varun used skills learned through basic awareness programs to begin chest compressions and administered an emergency injection. After nearly 2.5 minutes of non-stop effort, Soni regained consciousness, gasping for air, as onlookers breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Rajkumar, who travels to Kota regularly from Jaipur's Jhotwara area, later recalled feeling chest pain before blacking out. He was stabilised on-site before being taken to a hospital.

The incident, captured on CCTV and shared widely online, has sparked renewed conversations about the need for CPR training. One user wrote, "Timely CPR could save the life. Hats off to all life savers." Another commented, "Great work. Good that he took timely action."

Importance of CPR

CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is a lifesaving technique that's used when someone's heart stops beating. It's a simple yet effective way to keep blood circulating and oxygen flowing to the brain until medical help arrives. CPR can be given to an individual when they collapse, don't respond, aren't breathing and don't have a pulse.

CPR involves chest compressions and rescue breaths, which help pump blood and oxygen to the body's vital organs. If done correctly, CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival. It's crucial to act fast, as the brain can suffer damage within minutes of oxygen deprivation.

Anyone can learn CPR, and it's often taught in first aid and emergency response courses. Knowing CPR can make a huge difference in saving a life, whether it's a loved one, a stranger, or even someone in a public place.