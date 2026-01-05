Veteran Korean Actor Ahn Sung-Ki Dies At 74

Veteran Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki has died. He was 74.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Ahn died on January 5. He had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a Seoul hospital after collapsing at his home on December 30, 2025, while choking on food.

Ahn began his career in the film industry as a child actor at the age of five, making his debut in The Twilight Train (1957). He went on to appear in approximately 70 films during his childhood before stepping away from acting in his teenage years.

After studying Vietnamese at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, where he graduated with top honours, Ahn initially struggled to re-establish himself in the industry. He returned to acting in 1977, with his adult breakthrough coming in Lee Jang-ho's Good, Windy Days (1980), a generational drama that earned him the Grand Bell Award for Best New Actor, according to Variety.

Beyond his work on screen, Ahn played an active role in Korea's film community, serving as chair of the Korean Film Actors Association and advocating for performers during periods of industry change.

He is survived by his wife, Oh So-yeong, and their two sons.

