"Black Defender Would Suit You": Tea Seller's Request To Ashok Gehlot

A Jaipur tea vendor has urged former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to upgrade his official vehicle. The interaction took place while the Congress MLA was seated in the front passenger seat of his Tata Safari Storme, a vehicle he has reportedly used for over a decade.

Shimbhudayal Saini, who runs a tea stall near the government hostel, told Mr Gehlot that most politicians changed their cars regularly, but he had used the same for 15 years.

"I've seen you driving the same vehicle for 15 years," Mr Saini said. "It's time to upgrade. A black Defender would suit you better."

Mr Gehlot responded, "What's a Defender?"

The Land Rover Defender is a premium British SUV known for its rugged off-road capability, luxury features, and design.

"It's a great car," the vendor replied.

"I see all the politicians, they change cars, five in a year. But I've been seeing you for 15 years. Wherever you go, you take the same car, with the same number."

Mr Gehlot asked, "Why, isn't this a good car?" to which he answered, "No, it's good. But sir, I don't feel good about it. You're my leader, I want you to have a nice car."

"It is a nice one, babu," Mr Gehlot said, laughing.

Mr Saini continued, "It may be nice for you, sir, but not for us. Doesn't look good to the youth."

"Why?" the minister asked again.

"It's old now. It's become outdated. This time, when you become Chief Minister again, get that black car, the Defender. Remember my face, sir. I will meet you again. My name is Shimbhudayal Saini."

To this, Mr Gehlot replied, "Most people have this car, very few have a Defender."

Mr Saini went on to say, "Sir, I've seen so many leaders. They change cars every three months. Only you have been using the same one for the past 10-15 years. I run a tea stall at the government hostel. Your car passes from there, and I always look at it thinking, why hasn't it changed yet?"

Mr Gehlot said, "Even when I was Chief Minister, it was the same car," with the tea vendor agreeing.

He concluded, "Sir, this time please change it. That's my request."

This is Funny ????



Ashok Gehlot has the same Safari car for the last 15 years. One of his supporters is requesting him to buy the Black Defender.



He is very down to earth ✊ pic.twitter.com/iiI7kseu4h — Mr. Democratic (@MrDemocratic_) July 28, 2025

Ashok Gehlot has served as Chief Minister of Rajasthan three times, from 1998 to 2003, 2008 to 2013, and 2018 to 2023. He currently represents the Sardarpura constituency in the state assembly.

Several politicians and ministers use the Land Rover Defender in their personal or official fleets. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has two Defender 110 SE SUVs in his convoy. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth replaced his Fortuner with a red Defender 110, while Shiv Sena (UDB) MP Sanjay Raut owns a black one.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, SP MP Dimple Yadav, and JD(L) MLA Raja Bhaiya also use Defenders.

Tata Motors launched the Safari Storme in October 2012 as a replacement for the earlier Safari Dicor model.