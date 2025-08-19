Man's Body Found In Blue Drum In Rajasthan, Wife And Her Lover Detained

A woman and her alleged lover were detained on Monday, a day after her husband's rotting body was found in a drum in their rented house in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara. Sunita and the landlord's son, Jitendra, were on the run with her three children since Saturday.

Hansram's body was found stuffed in a blue drum on the rooftop of a house on Sunday. It bore a throat injury inflicted with a sharp weapon and was discovered after the neighbours complained of a foul smell.

The police said that salt had been applied all over the body to speed up decomposition.

Hansram, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, lived with his wife and children. He worked at a brick kiln and had been living in a rented rooftop room for almost two months.

He was allegedly addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra, the police have said.

Jitendra's wife reportedly died 12 years ago.

The case has revived memories of a 'blue drum' murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. In March, Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly stabbed her husband, Saurabh Rajput, to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement.

He was allegedly murdered on March 4, following which Muskan and Sahil went to Himachal Pradesh.

They were arrested on March 18.