Man's Body Found Rotting In A Drum In Rajasthan, Wife And Children Missing

A man's rotting body has been recovered from a drum on the first floor of his rented home in Rajasthan's Alwar, said the police Sunday.

The incident was reported from Adarsh colony in Tijara district.

The landlord, an elderly woman, who was visiting the first floor for some work had to return because of the foul smell. Upon return, she called in the cops.

The man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working at a brick kiln and has been identified as Hansraj, said the police, adding that his wife and three children are missing since the incident.

A stone lay atop the blue drum, sealing its mouth, possibly to cut off the foul smell.

Pictures from the terrace showed a policeman, dressed in civilian clothes and his face covered with a handkerchief, dropping the stone to the floor and lifting the lid. He then pulled out a bedsheet and peered in.

"There was a report of foul smell coming from a house in Adarsh Colony. When the police team reached the spot, the body of a young man was found in a blue drum on the roof of the house. The victim has been identified as Hansraj alias Suraj," said Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

"The victim was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and worked at a brick kiln in Kishangarh Bas area. He had taken a house on rent one and a half months ago. He lived here with his three children and wife. Hansraj's wife and children are missing from home since the incident. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory is also here. The police are trying to collect evidence from the spot," said the officer.

It is not known for how long the man's body was there in the drum or the reason behind his murder, said the police.

The police are also trying to contact the family members of the victim.