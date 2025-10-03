Woman's Body, Hands And Legs Tied, Found In Blue Drum. "Friend" Drowned Her

After two sensational murders this year, involving the now-infamous blue drum, a similar case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh. A woman's decomposed body, with hands and legs tied and clothed in a Garba dress, was found inside a blue drum at a house in Dewas district. She was drowned inside the drum by a man said to be her friend, allegedly because she was in a relationship with someone else.

22-year-old Lakshita Chaudhary, the victim, was murdered on Monday.

The accused, 35-year-old Monu, alias Manoj Chauhan, went to the police and surrendered. He drowned her in a blue drum inside his house in Vaishali Avenue Colony.

Victim Was Missing For 3 Days

According to Lakshita's family, she had been missing for three days. Lakshita left her house on Monday, saying she was going to college, but never returned.

The family then filed a missing report with the police.

Victim's Body Found Covered With Bedsheet

Panic had spread in the Vaishali Avenue Colony after a foul smell started emanating from Monu's house.

When police reached the house, they found Lakshita's body, covered with a bedsheet, near a blue drum.

Why Was The Victim Murdered?

Monu allegedly told the police that he loved Lakshita but killed her in anger after finding out that she was in a relationship with someone else.

He called Lakshita to his house, tied her hands and legs, drowned her in the drum filled with water, and left her in a room before fleeing.

A Dewas Police official said that the victim's body has been sent to Indore for postmortem and the accused is under interrogation.

The victim's father told the media, "Anyone's daughter can be the victim of such a crime. I hope that the accused faces capital punishment."

Previous Blue Drum Murders

Previous murders involving the blue drum happened in March and August.

In Meerut, a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover. They chopped up the man's body into pieces and buried them under wet cement in a drum.

In Rajasthan's Alwar too, a man was killed by his wife and her lover. His body was found on the first floor of a rented house when his landlady, an elderly woman, noticed a foul smell coming from the drum.