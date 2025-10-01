Durga Pandal In UP's Deoria Recreates Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case

A Durga puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has grabbed attention for its unusual exhibition - that of the gory murder of a Meerut man whose body was dumped in a blue drum. The pandal, set up by Maa Shakti Club on Station Road in Deoria city, displayed the husband's body inside a blue drum, while the wife and her lover were shown standing near it.



Adding to the spectacle, prasad is being distributed through an automatic machine, attracting large crowds eager to witness the display.



Pradeep Kumar Chaurasia, president of Maa Shakti Club, explained the purpose behind this installation. He said the depiction of the blue drum was meant to raise public awareness, highlighting the severe consequences of illicit relationships. It carries a moral message urging people to maintain trust and integrity in their relationships, he said.



What Is The Blue Drum Murder Case?



Earlier this year, in March, Saurabh Rajput, who had returned from London, was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.



Saurabh, married to Muskan in 2016 and living with her and their six-year-old daughter, was last seen on March 4, 2025, the day of the alleged murder.



Muskan sedated Saurabh and called Sahil to their home, where they stabbed him to death. They dismembered his body, sealed it inside a large plastic drum filled with cement and sand, and hid it in their house. Muskan even reportedly went on a vacation with Sahil after the murder.



Saurabh Rajput's daughter kept telling neighbours that her father was in the drum, suggesting that the child may have been aware of the murder.



The crime came to light when Muskan's mother approached the police, saying that her daughter had confessed to them that she had killed Saurabh. Muskan and Sahil were arrested, and they took the police to the drum. The hardened cement inside made it impossible to open the drum, requiring it to be cut open at a mortuary to recover the body.