'No YouTubers Allowed': Notice Outside Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Is Viral

Purbachal Shakti Sangha put up a notice for YouTubers

Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal witness a huge number of attendees every year. Durga Puja is a time for fervour, fun, and food as well as beautifully decorated pandals based on unique themes. The lavishly decorated pandals often become viral sensations, thanks to social media content creators.

However, one pandal in Kolkata, Purbachal Shakti Sangha, isn't going to entertain YouTubers. A message outside the pandal reads, "No YouTuber allowed."

On Tuesday, X user Swati Moitra shared a picture of a notice put up by the pandal organisers. The caption of the picture read, "Kolkata pujos have had it".

See the post here:

Kolkata pujos have had it. pic.twitter.com/6AL2ccBSvo — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) October 17, 2023

As soon as the picture went viral, a section of the internet said that it was a "good decision."

"This is a good decision! Seems the Bonedi Bari's have had it too," said one user on X.

"This should be everywhere, they are a nuisance these days," another user commented.

"Good decision. And instagram influencers too. Those reel makers are annoying," wrote a third.

However, there was a section of people who called the action "discriminatory".

"This is discriminatory at so many levels," a user wrote on X.

"First they invited YouTubers and Instagrammers for marketing. They gave them access to full lighting even before puja opened. Now they don't want them, very hypocritical stand from pujo committees, " another user commented.

"Probably a case of discrimination waiting to be filed," the third user commented.