Durga Puja 2023: Wait, Stop And Watch Rani Mukerji's Dhunuchi Dance

Rani Mukerji pictured during the festivities.

The photos and videos from Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja festivities keep getting better and better. The actress might be a social media recluse but photos from her celebrations are trending on the Internet big time. Rani visited her family's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti pandal in Mumbai on Sunday evening and she preformed the traditional Dhunuchi naach. Rani Mukerji was joined by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and cousin Tanishaa. For the festive occasion, Rani wore a muted gold saree and she looked stunning as ever.

Here are some photos of Rani Mukerji from her Ashtami festivities:

Hema Malini, who had joined Rani Mukerji for the festivities earlier this week, shared photos with her and daughter Esha Deol on X (earlier known as Twitter) and she wrote, "Attended Rani Mukerji's beautiful, elaborate, aesthetic Durga puja pandal on Saptami yday. Lovely experience."

Check out the photos from Rani, Hema Malini and Esha Deol's celebrations:

Attended Rani Mukherjee's beautiful, elaborate, aesthetic Durga puja pandal on Saptami yday. Lovely experience pic.twitter.com/sXQ0Kd8Ems — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 22, 2023

Eash Deol too had posted photos from celebrations with mom Hema Malini and actor Rani Mukerji. The caption on Esha's post read, "Saptami pooja and bhog today at my dear Rani's with my mum .. absolutely divine. Navratri blessings to all."

Take a look at Esha Deol's post here:

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which released earlier this year. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaan series, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki among many others.