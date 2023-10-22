Durga Puja 2023: Pics From Hema Malini's Festivities With Rani Mukerji And Esha Deol

Hema Malini shared this image. (courtesy: dreamgirlhema)

Veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol attended the Durga Puja festivities at North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja on Saturday. Now, Hema Malini has shared pictures from the festivities on X (formerly Twitter). In the photos, Hema Malini and Esha Deol are seen posing with Rani Mukerji. They are also seen enjoying the pujo bhog. For the Durga Saptami day, Hema Malini picked a purple banarasi saree with a golden border. Esha draped an ivory hue number with intricate zari work. Along with the pictures, Hema Malini wrote, “Attended Rani Mukherjee's beautiful, elaborate, aesthetic Durga puja pandal on Saptami day. Lovely experience.”

Esha Deol has also dropped some pictures from Durga Saptami celebrations on Instagram. In the photo, Esha, Rani Mukerji and Hema Malini are seen posing for the camera. We also get a glimpse of the magnificent idol of Goddess Durga. Esha's sidenote read, “Saptami pooja and bhog today at my dear Rani's with my mum...Absolutely divine. Navratri blessings to all.”

Before this, Esha Deol celebrated her mother, superstar Hema Malini's 75th birthday. Sharing an adorable pic of herself and our favourite “Dream Girl”, Esha wrote, “Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today and forever…A divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse…A loving daughter and wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on and on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters and grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini…Stay blessed, happy, healthy and strong.”

A blockbuster birthday party was also organised to mark the special day. From Rekha to Jeetendra, the who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to celebrate Hema Malini.