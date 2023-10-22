Durga Puja 2023: A Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Reunion For Kajol And Jaya Bachchan

Kajol with Jaya Bachchan at a pandal in Mumbai.

New day, new photos from Kajol's Durga Puja festivities. The actress was pictured at a pandal in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon and she wasn't alone. Kajol was pictured with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousin Sharbani. Kajol's son Yug also accompanied her to the festivities. Kajol was an absolute ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. Film veteran Jaya Bachchan was also clicked at the pandal on Sunday. She happily posed with her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol at the festivities.

See photos from Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's festivities here:

On Instagram, Kajol shared photos from her festivities and she wrote, "1st day of pujo.. It's when families come together in celebration.. Here's to praying and thanking the Goddess for everything she bestowed.."

A closer look at Kajol's festive OOTD that she described as "six yards of pure elegance."

Jaya Bachchan, best known for her performances in Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, recently starred in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film, which released in July, emerged as a hit at the box office.

Kajol has had a super busy year professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is producing the film.