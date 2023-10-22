Sibling Revelry: Kajol And Tanishaa In A Pic From Durga Puja Celebrations

Kajol with Tanishaa. (courtesy: kajol)

Drop everything and rush straight to Kajol's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a happy picture featuring herself, son Yug, and sister-actress Tanishaa Mukerji. The photo is from the Durga Saptami festivities at North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja. In the frame, Kajol is seen sharing a candid moment with her darling sister. We just can't miss adorable Yug's expression. For Maha Saptami, Kajol picked a pink organza saree with intricate zari work on the borders. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a fuss-free bun. Tanishaa wore a regal yellow lehenga for the day. Sharing the picture, Kajol said, “Found this and had to put it up. Love you.” For the hashtags, the actress said, “Siblings” and “Sisters are this.”

Screenshot of Kajol's Instagram story

Kajol has also shared a video from the Durga Puja festivities on Instagram. From Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji giving major siblings goals to offering prayers, the clip is all things fun. Along with it, the actress wrote, “1st day of pujo.. It's when families come together in celebration. Here's to praying and thanking the Goddess for everything she bestowed.”

Now, take a look at Kajol in her “six yards of pure elegance”.

Last week, Kajol marked 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a video. The actress, who couldn't attend the festivities due to work commitments, decided to dress up as the iconic Anjali from the Karan Johar film. Along with the Reels, Kajol wrote, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years ( couldn't find the basketball though ) So many memories and love attached to this film. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and the beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love."

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti.