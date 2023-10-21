Durga Puja 2023: Kajol Takes Part In The Festivities Like This

Kajol at the puja venue

Kajol welcomed Durga Puja vibes and how. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor attended the festivities at North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja on Durga Sasthi (the sixth day of the celebration). Kajol wore a yellow saree and matched it with a red blouse. She completed her look with red bangles. She tied her hair in a top bun. Kajol was in her usual chirpy mode. In the video, viral from the puja venue, we can see Kajol chatting with her family members and acquaintances. She can be seen posing with them for the shutterbugs. Kajol can be seen playing the kasor (an instrument played during the pujas) as well.

Here's a pretty picture of Kajol.

Kajol posed with cousin Sharbani Mukherjee, who acted in J P Dutta's Border.

Kajol was seen with her other family members too.

Kajol participated in the festivities like this.

Kajol, who could not attend the 25th celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, treated her Instafam to some pictures, dressed up as the iconic Anjali from the film. In a new reel shared, the actress can be seen in a black track suit with her hair cut short, much like her character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the caption, the actress thanked her director Karan Johar for letting her be a part of the Dharma-verse. She wrote, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years ( couldn't find the basketball though ) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love." Take a look:

The actress celebrated the 28th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with a special post. The clip was taken from DDLJ's iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. It shows on-screen Simran in her embellished green lehenga and then transitions to a present-day Kajol in a gorgeous lemon green saree. In the caption, Kajol wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade... 28 years later DDLJ belongs to you guys..." Kajol also shared a picture of the iconic Swiss cow bell from the film with autographs of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aditya Chopra. The last picture featured Simran's stunning green lehenga, displayed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Take a look:

Kajol was last seen in the Hotstar original The Trial. She will next be seen in Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti.