Durga Puja 2023: Kajol Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Pink Saree. Son Yug's There

kajol at the puja pandal

It's Maha Saptami (the seventh day of Durga Puja celebration) and Kajol made her mind to grab eyeballs. Kajol arrived in style at the puja pandal of North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja. Kajol wore a deep pink saree and looked every bit gorgeous. She wore matching flowers in her hair and completed her look with jhumkas. Kajol was accompanied by her son Yug. He was dressed in a white kurta. Kajol and Yug were pictured together as they made their entry into the pandal. A couple of days back, Kajol attended the special screening of Ganapath with her son.

Take a look at Kajol's saree here:

This was the video shared on X, in which Kajol and Yug can be seen together.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also came to visit the puja. She wore a yellow lehenga.

The new parents of Television industry Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were twinning in their similar-coloured outfits. Ishita wore a saree and flowers in hair. Vatsal was dressed in his traditional best.

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti was also pictured in a saree.

On Friday, Kajol came to the puja pandal in a yellow saree. She completed her look with red bangles. She tied her hair in a top bun. Kajol was in her usual chirpy mode. In the video, viral from the puja venue, we can see Kajol chatting with her family members and acquaintances. She can be seen posing with them for the shutterbugs. Kajol can be seen playing the kasor (an instrument played during the pujas) as well. Take a look:

The actress celebrated the 28th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with a special post on Friday. The clip was taken from DDLJ's iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. It shows on-screen Simran in her embellished green lehenga and then transitions to a present-day Kajol in a gorgeous lemon green saree. In the caption, Kajol wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade... 28 years later DDLJ belongs to you guys..." Kajol also shared a picture of the iconic Swiss cow bell from the film with autographs of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aditya Chopra. The last picture featured Simran's stunning green lehenga, displayed at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Take a look:

Kajol was last seen in the Hotstar original The Trial. She will next be seen in Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti.