21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Twitter Explodes With Love For Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji 'Classic'

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 21 years on Wednesday and fans can't keep calm. Fans' excitement clearly reflects on social media. On Twitter, # 21YearsOfClassicKKHH has been trending since morning. The nostalgic posts include one from the film's director Karan Johar. The filmmaker who, made his debut as a director with the film, shared a poster and wrote: "Firsts are always special. The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years." The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year 1998 and the film resonates with today's generation through its iconic dialogues and the song tracks and these tweets are proof.

Take a look at the film's director Karan Johar's tweet first:

Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH@iamsrk@itsKajolD#RaniMukerji@BeingSalmanKhan@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/p8OpdLX8AD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2019

A fan wrote that he has lost the count of the number of times he has watched the film."70, 80 or maybe 100... Can't remember how many times I have watched this epic entertainer," he tweeted.

70...80...100... or may be 100+

I can't remember the count how many time have I watched this epic entertainer #KuchKuchHotaHai.

Rahul-Anjali's envious chemistry, Heart-warming moments & beautiful music. This one's a classic.#21YearsOfClassicKKHH@iamsrk@karanjohar — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 16, 2019

There was also special mention of Salman Khan in several tweets, who made a special appearance in the film as Anjali (Kajol's) fiancé Aman.

Remember the iconic scene where Rahul (SRK)and Anjali (Kajol) meet after several years at a summer camp in Shimla? This Twitter user summed it up as "heart touching and beautiful scene" and we couldn't have agreed more.

Very Very Heart Touching and So Beautiful Scene..#21YearsOfClassicKKHHpic.twitter.com/Hqtgz8N32F — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas) October 16, 2019

This fan put everything into perspective when he wrote that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was more than just a love story. It was also about "friendship and family."

A film that is not only a film to me. Its everything, Love, Friendship, Family.

Thank you @karanjohar Sir for this.#21YearsOfClassicKKHHpic.twitter.com/iypt12vaDc — Aquib Ansar Begg (@extrobegg) October 16, 2019

This scene has a separate fan base:

Don't think we can ever grow tired of watching this scene from#21YearsOfClassicKKHHpic.twitter.com/vYD9bE9bsJ — ARhan (@arhan4srk) October 15, 2019

So does this one. (Count us in too).

This scene has a separate fanbase #21YearsOfClassicKKHHpic.twitter.com/ZsIHMjzeX9 — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 15, 2019

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, is said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998, which reportedly collected over Rs 100 crore across the globe. The film also featured Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh.

