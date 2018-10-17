20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Karan Johar Tried To 'Impress Him With A Crap Story'

Karan Johar with the cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at an event in Mumbai.

At a special event to celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was the film's lead actor, said that then first-time director Karan Johar 'tried to impress me with his crap story,' reports news agency IANS. Speaking about the script narration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh said: "Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense and crap story to me, which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way, Karan, the man with many words, tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in." However, SRK said he was glad he signed the project and "went ahead with the conviction Karan had... otherwise the film would have not been the way it came out."

Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji on stage with Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan added that he "never understood a script." At the event, SRK said: "I never listen to scripts. I listen to the heartbeats of the people I work with. At times, millennials chat with me and say things like, 'Why did you let go of that script... that was such a great script?' Till date, I have never understood a script. And I can say this with confidence that I never understood the script but (I understood) the script writer or the filmmaker," reports IANS.

The cast and crew of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at an event in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Karan Johar organised a special interactive event to celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was his first film as director. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were joined by the rest of the Dharma family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia and Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan also invited his close friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Twinkle Khanna to the event. Salman Khan, who had a special appearance in the 1998 film, and Alia Bhatt addressed the gathering via their respective video messages.