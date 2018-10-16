Ananya Panday Posts Proof That Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali Is Her 'Style Icon'

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ananya is 'thrilled' to be a part of the Dharma movies family Ananya's debut film is produced by Karan Johar She debuts opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday revealed her childhood style icon is none other Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, played by Kajol. Ananya juxtaposed a picture of herself wearing a headband like the one Kajol wore as Anjali in the Karan Johar-directed film. She also highlighted what the film and she had in common - "we both turn 20 in the same month." On Instagram, Ananya wrote for her '#AllTimeFavourite': "Anjali was always my style icon... Thrilled to be a part of the Dharma Movies family." Ananya's debut project (Student Of The Year 2) is produced by Karan Johar through Dharma productions.

Here's Ananya's post:

Cute na?

As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years today, Karan Johar, who debuted as director in the film, shared two nostalgic posts. In one he thanked actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan for "indulging a 25-year-old boy with stars in his eyes."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday plays one of the three principal characters in Student Of The Year 2. Her co-stars are Tiger Shroff and Disney India star Tara Sutaria. Though this is Ananya's first ever project, Tara has featured in Disney India shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie.

Team Student Of The Year 2 recently wrapped another schedule of the film and closed it with a small get-together. Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "One of those rare occasions that Tiger Shroff steps out in the night... only because it's a schedule wrap." Actor Aditya Seal, who is also a Student in Tiger and Ananya's batch, joined them.

Student Of The Year 2 was originally scheduled to release in November, however, it will now open in May 2019, to avoid clash with November big releases such as Thugs Of Hindostan and 2.0, starring Rajinikanth.