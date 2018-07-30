Student Of The Year 2 Gets A New Release Date. Is It The Rajinikanth Effect?

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Student Of The Year 2 will release on May 10 The film was earlier slated to release in November The film features Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff

Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 has a new release date. The film which was earlier supposed to release in November, will now be releasing on May 10. Student Of The Year 2 was earlier scheduled to release a week prior to Rajinikanth's 2.0. According to trade sources, the makers of Student Of The Year 2 rescheduled its release date in order to get a better time window at the box office and avoid 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Trade sources told IANS: "The date change move is likely to have been taken to avoid the clutter during the last quarter of 2018, especially with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi thriller 2.0, slated to hit the screens on November 29 - a week later than the original release date of Student Of The Year 2."

Not just Rajinikanth's 2.0, the makers ofStudent Of The Year 2 also want to avoid competition from other big films such as Yash Raj film's Thugs Of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh; and Hollywood's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them: Crimes Of Grindelwald, starring Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne.

In addition, another much-awaited Bollywood debut is set for December - Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh), which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Meanwhile, film's producer Karan Johar shared the news on social media. Before sharing the film's release date, KJo created a sense of curiosity among the fans and tweeted, "There is a new date for #SOTY2!!!! The admissions are now in summer 2019!!! Watch this space!"

Student Of The Year 2 is the second installment of the Student Of The Year series. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Tara Sutaria, who has featured in several Disney India shows. The film also features Tiger Shroff and it has been directed by Punit Malhotra.