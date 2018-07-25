Why Wasn't Ishaan Khatter Cast In Student Of The Year 2? Tara Sutaria, Reports Say

Tara co-stars with Tiger Shroff and Ananya in Student Of The Year 2 (Image courtesy: tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara Sutaria reportedly dated Ishaan earlier The reported relationship had 'ended on a bitter note' Ishaan co-starred with Janhvi in Dhadak

When the cast of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 was being finalised, several reports claimed that Ishaan Khatter will also be a part of the film, along with Tiger Shroff. Later, the cast was announced with Tiger, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria earlier this year. Ishaan Khatter, who starred in Karan Johar's Dhadak, is trending along with Student Of The Year 2 and Tara Sutaria, whom he reportedly dated. "Speaking of Karan Johar, his latest protégés have a lot more in common than his mentorship and a passion for cinema. Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria are old friends," a Mumbai Mirror report stated. It also added that Ishaan and Tara are an ex-couple and were in a long-term relationship and they 'ended on a bitter note.'

Tara is now reportedly dating Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan will be launched in Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar. Tara has also signed for the remake of Arjun Reddy, in which Shahid Kapoor (Ishaan's brother) plays the lead role.

Student Of The Year 2 is the second film in the Student Of The Year series. The first film, directed by Karan Johar, launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Punit Malhotra has taken the stewardship from Karan Johar for part two.

"Just like the first part, this film will also have many songs. There will also be a few action scenes. Ishaan is already gearing up for them," a mid-day report had stated.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak, which was Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, released last Friday to mixed reviews. The film has so far earned Rs 44 crore.

Student Of The Year 2 is currently in the work-in-progress stage and is expected to hit the screens this November.