Ananya Panday Can't Keep Calm Because It's Her Birthday Month. This Pic Is Proof

Ananya Panday's birthday month is here and she can't keep calm. Ananya, who will turn 20 on October 30, shared an adorable picture of herself on her Instagram profile. Going by the caption on her post, it wouldn't be wrong to say that she seems all excited and has already started a counting days. Ananya shared a picture of herself dressed in a pink track suit and we must tell you that she looks super cute. The 19-year-old actress not only gave her Instafam a subtle reminder about her birthday month but also said that she is "now accepting birthday dinners, lunches and gifts." However, she later clarified that she was only "kidding." Ananya's Instafam was smitten by her cuteness and the post received over 64,000 likes on Instagram within an hour.

Ananya is frequently seen documenting different facets of her life on social media. Last week, Ananya struck gold in the family photo archive and shared an throwback picture of herself with her father Chunky Panda and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the coolest dude ever, best friends."

Ananya is friends with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sai Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and is frequently spotted on brunch dates and at parties with them and is frequently spotted on the trends list for the same.

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in Dharma Production's Student Of The Year 2 , alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.