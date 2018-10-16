20 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan In Nostalgic Post

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 20 years today and filmmaker Karan Johar, who started his journey as a director with film, shared a nostalgic post thanking the stars of the film in an Instagram post. "Can't believe it's been 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! A film that gave me love, acceptance and a career... will always be eternally grateful to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan for indulging a 25-year-old boy with stars in his eyes. Thank you, for all the love." Before directing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar assisted Aditya Chopra (his maternal cousin) on his debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo revealed that he has then asked SRK to be a part of his debut project.

After the script was ready, Kajol was Karan Johar's first choice for the role of Anjali. However, he wanted his childhood friend Twinkle Khanna to play the role to Tina. After she declined the part, KJo approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but the role finally went to Rani Mukerji, who was then just two films-old (Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Bengali film Biyer Phool). Rani Mukerji was also seen opposite Aamir Khan in Ghulam in the same year.

Here's Karan Johar's post:

Karan also posted a video to celebrate the film's 20 years and wrote: "This film marks my love for cinema. From pyaar, dosti and everything in between - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was all heart and will always be!"

The filmmakers have also organised an event to celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai later today. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji will attend the event with Karan Johar while Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are expected to introduce them onstage and conduct a Q&A session.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, is said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998, reportedly collecting over Rs 100 crore worldwide.