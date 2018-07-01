'New Film With Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol, Please.' The Internet Tells Karan Johar After Pic Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol with Karan Johar (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

"Hope to see another film with this dream team" and "waiting for all three of you to work together again" are some of the comments posted on Karan Johar's picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, taken last night at Akash Ambani and Shloka's Mehta's engagement party. (Like everybody else, we also want to Shah Rukh and Kajol in another film of yours, Karan Johar). The picture has made the Internet very, very happy and in just four hours, it has got over 1.75 lakh likes. Karan Johar debuted as a director in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Later, he made Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan with them. "Karan, please do new film with SRK and Kajol," another user commented.



"Years of love, years of movies... memories forever," Karan Johar wrote. Take a look.





And, Kajol shared this.

Smile beats pout every time ! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:08am PDT





Apart from Karan's films, SRK and Kajol have starred in blockbusters like Baazigar, Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where the duo famously played Raj and Simran. 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still running successfully at a theatre in Mumbai. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).





We are family!l!!! @iamsrk @___aryan___ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

The godson!!! @___aryan___ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT



Thank you, Karan Johar for these pictures.