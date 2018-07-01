'New Film With Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol, Please.' The Internet Tells Karan Johar After Pic Goes Viral

Karan Johar's posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, taken last night at Akash Ambani and Shloka's Mehta's engagement party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 01, 2018 17:06 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol with Karan Johar (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Years of love, years of movies... memories forever," Karan Johar wrote
  2. "Hope to see another film with this dream team," a user commented
  3. Karan Johar debuted as a director with SRK and Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

"Hope to see another film with this dream team" and "waiting for all three of you to work together again" are some of the comments posted on Karan Johar's picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, taken last night at Akash Ambani and Shloka's Mehta's engagement party. (Like everybody else, we also want to Shah Rukh and Kajol in another film of yours, Karan Johar). The picture has made the Internet very, very happy and in just four hours, it has got over 1.75 lakh likes. Karan Johar debuted as a director in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Later, he made Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan with them. "Karan, please do new film with SRK and Kajol," another user commented.

"Years of love, years of movies... memories forever," Karan Johar wrote. Take a look.
 

 

Years of love....years of movies....memories forever.... @kajol @iamsrk

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


And, Kajol shared this.

 

 

Smile beats pout every time !

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Apart from Karan's films, SRK and Kajol have starred in blockbusters like Baazigar, Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where the duo famously played Raj and Simran. 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still running successfully at a theatre in Mumbai. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

Kajol and Karan Johar had been friends for 25 years until in 2016 when they had a fall out over Ajay Devgn's Shivaay and KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil box office clash. In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar blamed Ajay Devgn to be the reason behind Kajol and his fall out. However, the severe ties were apparently repaired last year, after folks noticed that Karan was following Kajol on social media. It is believed that Kajol had reportedly invited Karan to her birthday party last year and he obliged.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has also treated us to a couple of wonderful pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan from the party. Aryan made a rare appearance with his parents SRK and Gauri last night.

 

 

We are family!l!!! @iamsrk @___aryan___

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 

 

The godson!!! @___aryan___

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 


Thank you, Karan Johar for these pictures.

 

 

 

 

