Karan Johar Wants To Cast These Actors In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Sequel

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it": Karan Karan's debut film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1998 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee

Karan Johar, who made his Bollywood debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, said that if he ever made the film's sequel, he would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it, news agency IANS reported. In a recent interaction with callers on his radio show, the filmmaker was asked about the sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the actors he would cast in his movie. To this question, Karan promptly replied: "If I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it." Karan's directorial debut film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1998.

Last year in an interview with PTI, Karan Johar said: "I was 24 when I wrote that film. But I can't write the same film now. When I see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai today or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham I myself wonder, 'Why did I write this, how did I write this, from where these thoughts came to my mind?'"

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also featured a young Sana Saeed, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles while Salman Khan featured in a cameo.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and is currently working on Brahmastra, which is being produced by the filmmaker. Ranbir Kapoor will also be part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is a fantasy trilogy. Besides, Karan and Ranbir have worked together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. Alia and Ranbir share a wonderful rapport with Karan Johar and are often spotted hanging out together.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which was backed by Karan. Soon after the release of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film, Karan announced his next project - Takht - which will also feature the 21-year-old actress.

(With inputs from IANS)