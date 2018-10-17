Pics From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai After Party: Janhvi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan

Neha Dhupia, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor outside Karan Johar's residence

After celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at a special event, filmmaker Karan Johar invited guests from the gathering to his home for an after party. Though Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji (the film's lead trio) attended the event, they did not hang around for the after party but we did spot SRK's wife Gauri Khan at KJo's home. Other celebrities from the Dharma family such as Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and Neha Dhupia were also photographed exiting KJo's Mumbai home after the party. Sanjay Kapoor, Kajal Anand and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also there.





Varun Dhawan and Ayan Mukerji outside Karan Johar's residence

Here's who attended the after party hosted by Karan Johar:Meanwhile, the event to commemorate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made extra special by Karan Johar's celebrities friends such as Kareena Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna, who joined team Kuch Kuch Hota Hai last night. Kareena introduced Karan Johar while Janhvi and Ishaan recreated Anjali and Rahul's iconic scene from the film. Pictures and video from the event were also posted by Dharma Productions' official Instagram account, which were later curated by fan clubs.

Salman Khan, who had a special appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, couldn't be part of the special event since he was in Lonavla shooting for Bigg Boss, which he hosts. Salman made sure he was part of the celebration and recorded a special message for Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "I am happy to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and may this film be an inspiration to all the young filmmakers and directors," he said.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in theaters on October 16, 1998. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, the film also featured Sana Saeed (who played the role of SRK and Rani Mukerji's onscreen daughter Anjali), Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, late actress Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar's debut film as a director. The film was made in a budget of Rs 10 crore and is considered to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998.